DRH (DiamondRock Hospitality Company) dropped -1.69 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) on February 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.43, plunging -1.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.44 and dropped to $9.14 before settling in for the closing price of $9.47. Within the past 52 weeks, DRH’s price has moved between $7.15 and $11.10.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -8.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 51.10%. With a float of $204.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $212.88 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 28 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.82, operating margin of -3.95, and the pretax margin is -33.88.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Hotel & Motel industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of DiamondRock Hospitality Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 243,100. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 24,310 shares at a rate of $10.00, taking the stock ownership to the 2,396,099 shares.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.12) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -34.31 while generating a return on equity of -12.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.50% during the next five years compared to -29.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) Trading Performance Indicators

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.49 million, its volume of 1.39 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s (DRH) raw stochastic average was set at 75.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.45 in the near term. At $9.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.85.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.98 billion based on 210,923K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 567,130 K and income totals -194,580 K. The company made 268,210 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 28,460 K in sales during its previous quarter.