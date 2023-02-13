DVAX (Dynavax Technologies Corporation) climbed 0.45 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On February 10, 2023, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) opened at $11.02, higher 0.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.15 and dropped to $10.93 before settling in for the closing price of $11.00. Price fluctuations for DVAX have ranged from $7.26 to $17.48 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 108.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 172.60% at the time writing. With a float of $127.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.58 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 311 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.28, operating margin of +30.43, and the pretax margin is +17.74.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 17,400,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,500,000 shares at a rate of $11.60, taking the stock ownership to the 3,915,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s President & COO sold 52,204 for $12.47, making the entire transaction worth $650,984. This insider now owns 2,066 shares in total.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.22) by $0.65. This company achieved a net margin of +16.51 while generating a return on equity of 51.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 172.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

Looking closely at Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.17 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s (DVAX) raw stochastic average was set at 33.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.81. However, in the short run, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.16. Second resistance stands at $11.26. The third major resistance level sits at $11.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.82. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.72.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Key Stats

There are currently 127,585K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.40 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 439,440 K according to its annual income of 76,710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 167,740 K and its income totaled 63,810 K.