EW (Edwards Lifesciences Corporation) dropped -0.10 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) kicked off on February 10, 2023 down -0.10% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $77.28. Over the past 52 weeks, EW has traded in a range of $67.13-$131.10.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 82.80%. With a float of $612.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $619.80 million.

The firm has a total of 15700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 84.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 543,044. In this transaction CVP,Strategy/Corp Development of this company sold 6,725 shares at a rate of $80.75, taking the stock ownership to the 62,561 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 17, when Company’s CVP, TMTT sold 4,000 for $78.00, making the entire transaction worth $312,000. This insider now owns 18,911 shares in total.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.62) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.54% during the next five years compared to 22.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (EW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, EW], we can find that recorded value of 3.55 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.15.

During the past 100 days, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (EW) raw stochastic average was set at 45.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $77.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $78.57. The third major resistance level sits at $79.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $75.43.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 47.78 billion has total of 618,260K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,382 M in contrast with the sum of 1,522 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,348 M and last quarter income was 398,400 K.