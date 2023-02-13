Ford Motor Company (F) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 67.99 million

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) kicked off on February 10, 2023, at the price of $12.84, down -0.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.90 and dropped to $12.51 before settling in for the closing price of $12.84. Over the past 52 weeks, F has traded in a range of $10.10-$17.73.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 0.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -111.10%. With a float of $3.88 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.00 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 173000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.88, operating margin of +4.05, and the pretax margin is -1.91.

Ford Motor Company (F) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Ford Motor Company is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 52.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 416,617. In this transaction Chief Transform. & Quality Off of this company sold 29,821 shares at a rate of $13.97, taking the stock ownership to the 224,978 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s President, Ford Blue sold 25,892 for $12.41, making the entire transaction worth $321,340. This insider now owns 511,605 shares in total.

Ford Motor Company (F) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.3 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.27) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -1.25 while generating a return on equity of -4.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -111.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.66% during the next five years compared to -17.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ford Motor Company’s (F) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Company (F)

Looking closely at Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), its last 5-days average volume was 71.37 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 64.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Ford Motor Company’s (F) raw stochastic average was set at 48.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.25. However, in the short run, Ford Motor Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.92. Second resistance stands at $13.10. The third major resistance level sits at $13.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.14.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 53.77 billion has total of 3,986,182K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 158,057 M in contrast with the sum of -1,981 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 44,000 M and last quarter income was 1,289 M.