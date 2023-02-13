General Electric Company (GE) is expecting 25.28% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) kicked off on February 10, 2023, at the price of $80.81, up 0.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $81.35 and dropped to $80.3988 before settling in for the closing price of $80.79. Over the past 52 weeks, GE has traded in a range of $46.77-$84.03.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -5.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 116.30%. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 172000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.80, operating margin of +5.23, and the pretax margin is +1.84.

General Electric Company (GE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of General Electric Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 71.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 106,895. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 1,442 shares at a rate of $74.13, taking the stock ownership to the 15,943 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06, when Company’s Director bought 1,200 for $77.65, making the entire transaction worth $93,180. This insider now owns 5,563 shares in total.

General Electric Company (GE) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.46) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +1.13 while generating a return on equity of 2.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 44.50% during the next five years compared to 16.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at General Electric Company’s (GE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of General Electric Company (GE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 8.34 million, its volume of 3.96 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.93.

During the past 100 days, General Electric Company’s (GE) raw stochastic average was set at 92.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $81.63 in the near term. At $81.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $82.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $79.72.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 88.28 billion has total of 1,092,668K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 76,555 M in contrast with the sum of 225,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 21,786 M and last quarter income was 2,222 M.