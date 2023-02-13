Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is -17.03% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) kicked off on February 10, 2023 down -5.47% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.56. Over the past 52 weeks, GOL has traded in a range of $2.32-$7.94.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -5.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -13.70%. With a float of $167.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.41 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13751 employees.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is 64.00%, while institutional ownership is 6.70%.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$1.41 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.24) by -$1.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s (GOL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) saw its 5-day average volume 2.83 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s (GOL) raw stochastic average was set at 5.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.53 in the near term. At $2.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.25. The third support level lies at $2.14 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 526.20 million has total of 209,327K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,377 M in contrast with the sum of -1,338 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 765,030 K and last quarter income was -295,520 K.