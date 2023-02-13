Search
GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 0.96% last month.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) on February 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.13, soaring 0.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.32 and dropped to $5.09 before settling in for the closing price of $5.21. Within the past 52 weeks, GDRX’s price has moved between $3.82 and $30.89.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 49.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 94.20%. With a float of $75.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $412.96 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 756 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.10, operating margin of +3.72, and the pretax margin is -1.37.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of GoodRx Holdings Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 69.50%.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3.39 while generating a return on equity of -3.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 94.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.14% during the next five years compared to -36.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Trading Performance Indicators

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 10.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.53 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s (GDRX) raw stochastic average was set at 58.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.34 in the near term. At $5.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.99. The third support level lies at $4.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.06 billion based on 396,190K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 745,420 K and income totals -25,250 K. The company made 187,320 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -41,730 K in sales during its previous quarter.

