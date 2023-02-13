GPN (Global Payments Inc.) climbed 5.59 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on February 10, 2023, with Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) stock priced at $113.71, up 5.59% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $118.765 and dropped to $113.01 before settling in for the closing price of $111.64. GPN’s price has ranged from $92.27 to $152.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 31.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 69.00%. With a float of $267.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $275.03 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 25000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.90, operating margin of +18.63, and the pretax margin is +2.50.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. The insider ownership of Global Payments Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 90.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 335,308. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,400 shares at a rate of $98.62, taking the stock ownership to the 38,940 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 09, when Company’s Director sold 4,807 for $97.47, making the entire transaction worth $468,538. This insider now owns 11,699 shares in total.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.36 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.24 while generating a return on equity of 0.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.12% during the next five years compared to 32.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Global Payments Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.22, a number that is poised to hit 2.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Global Payments Inc. (GPN)

Looking closely at Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.9 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.38.

During the past 100 days, Global Payments Inc.’s (GPN) raw stochastic average was set at 75.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $104.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $115.18. However, in the short run, Global Payments Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $120.09. Second resistance stands at $122.31. The third major resistance level sits at $125.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $114.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $110.80. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $108.58.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 30.19 billion, the company has a total of 270,401K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,524 M while annual income is 965,460 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,285 M while its latest quarter income was 290,450 K.