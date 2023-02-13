Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) volume exceeds 0.71 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On February 10, 2023, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) opened at $1.50, lower -7.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.52 and dropped to $1.41 before settling in for the closing price of $1.57. Price fluctuations for GROM have ranged from $1.11 to $49.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 10.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -10.00% at the time writing. With a float of $1.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.18 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 22 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.27, operating margin of -103.05, and the pretax margin is -161.99.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is 11.63%, while institutional ownership is 2.40%.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -161.22 while generating a return on equity of -63.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -24.16, a number that is poised to hit -2.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -7.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.39 million, its volume of 0.62 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s (GROM) raw stochastic average was set at 3.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 253.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 257.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0441, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.9468. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5167 in the near term. At $1.5733, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3533. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2967.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) Key Stats

There are currently 759K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,300 K according to its annual income of -10,150 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,480 K and its income totaled -2,010 K.