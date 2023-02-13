Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) average volume reaches $1.08M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) kicked off on February 10, 2023, at the price of $24.74, up 2.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.205 and dropped to $24.41 before settling in for the closing price of $24.54. Over the past 52 weeks, HMC has traded in a range of $21.43-$32.15.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 0.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.00%. With a float of $1.68 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.69 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 204035 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.62, operating margin of +5.99, and the pretax margin is +5.96.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 5.50%.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +4.86 while generating a return on equity of 7.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.20% during the next five years compared to 3.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s (HMC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.92

Technical Analysis of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.14 million, its volume of 1.12 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s (HMC) raw stochastic average was set at 92.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.42 in the near term. At $25.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.12. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.83.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 44.12 billion has total of 1,710,600K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 129,519 M in contrast with the sum of 6,293 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 30,641 M and last quarter income was 1,363 M.