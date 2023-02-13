Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 138,650 K

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) kicked off on February 10, 2023, at the price of $1.795, down -8.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.8189 and dropped to $1.65 before settling in for the closing price of $1.83. Over the past 52 weeks, HUT has traded in a range of $0.78-$8.34.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -368.30%. With a float of $183.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 43 employees.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Hut 8 Mining Corp. is 5.96%, while institutional ownership is 9.96%.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -368.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s (HUT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) saw its 5-day average volume 13.8 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 11.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s (HUT) raw stochastic average was set at 50.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 127.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 119.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3809, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9153. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7826 in the near term. At $1.8852, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9515. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6137, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5474. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4448.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 544.81 million has total of 220,547K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 138,650 K in contrast with the sum of -58,020 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 24,270 K and last quarter income was -18,220 K.