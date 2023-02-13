Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) average volume reaches $10.11M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

February 10, 2023, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) trading session started at the price of $0.1571, that was -2.00% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.158 and dropped to $0.149 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. A 52-week range for IDEX has been $0.14 – $1.15.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 26.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -24.00%. With a float of $593.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $674.08 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 559 employees.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ideanomics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ideanomics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 21, was worth 100,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 400,000 shares at a rate of $0.25, taking the stock ownership to the 1,889,125 shares.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Looking closely at Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX), its last 5-days average volume was 19.71 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 14.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Ideanomics Inc.’s (IDEX) raw stochastic average was set at 4.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1875, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4399. However, in the short run, Ideanomics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1601. Second resistance stands at $0.1635. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1691. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1511, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1455. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1421.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Key Stats

There are 674,077K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 107.43 million. As of now, sales total 114,080 K while income totals -256,010 K. Its latest quarter income was 24,280 K while its last quarter net income were -37,410 K.