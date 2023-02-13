Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.58 million

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) kicked off on February 10, 2023 up 1.09% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $107.54. Over the past 52 weeks, ICE has traded in a range of $88.60-$137.40.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 10.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -64.10%. With a float of $550.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $559.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8911 employees.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges Industry. The insider ownership of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 91.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 3,161,201. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $105.37, taking the stock ownership to the 2,971,705 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s SVP, HR & Administration sold 1,600 for $105.98, making the entire transaction worth $169,568. This insider now owns 20,934 shares in total.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.27) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -64.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.14% during the next five years compared to -2.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s (ICE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.57, a number that is poised to hit 1.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)

Looking closely at Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE), its last 5-days average volume was 2.33 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.23.

During the past 100 days, Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s (ICE) raw stochastic average was set at 88.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $105.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $100.99. However, in the short run, Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $109.43. Second resistance stands at $110.16. The third major resistance level sits at $111.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $107.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $106.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $105.45.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 60.10 billion has total of 558,851K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,292 M in contrast with the sum of 1,446 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,524 M and last quarter income was 1,021 M.