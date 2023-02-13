Investors finally get a glimpse of Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) volume hitting the figure of 1.32 million.

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) kicked off on February 10, 2023 down -8.24% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. Over the past 52 weeks, LHDX has traded in a range of $0.11-$5.67.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -84.50%. With a float of $36.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.22 million.

In an organization with 221 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Lucira Health Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 57.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 682. In this transaction Chief Operations Officer of this company sold 4,263 shares at a rate of $0.16, taking the stock ownership to the 144,925 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Interim CFO sold 1,583 for $0.36, making the entire transaction worth $570. This insider now owns 107,293 shares in total.

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.54 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.34) by -$0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -84.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lucira Health Inc.’s (LHDX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.95 million. That was inferior than the volume of 11.57 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Lucira Health Inc.’s (LHDX) raw stochastic average was set at 12.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 334.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2978, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4482. However, in the short run, Lucira Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2863. Second resistance stands at $0.3042. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3173. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2553, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2422. The third support level lies at $0.2243 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.92 million has total of 40,106K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 93,060 K in contrast with the sum of -64,830 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 34,390 K and last quarter income was -126,860 K.