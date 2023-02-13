Investors finally get a glimpse of Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) volume hitting the figure of 0.82 million.

February 10, 2023, Tyra Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: TYRA) trading session started at the price of $14.17, that was -3.13% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.215 and dropped to $13.28 before settling in for the closing price of $14.04. A 52-week range for TYRA has been $4.93 – $14.61.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -167.80%. With a float of $38.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.00 million.

In an organization with 25 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tyra Biosciences Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Tyra Biosciences Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 94.70%.

Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.32) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -18.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -167.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tyra Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: TYRA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 48.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.23 million. That was better than the volume of 60943.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, Tyra Biosciences Inc.’s (TYRA) raw stochastic average was set at 88.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 91.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.14. However, in the short run, Tyra Biosciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.12. Second resistance stands at $14.63. The third major resistance level sits at $15.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.76. The third support level lies at $12.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tyra Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: TYRA) Key Stats

There are 42,197K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 592.55 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -26,290 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -12,509 K.