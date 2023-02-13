Search
Investors must take note of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s (ASTI) performance last week, which was -24.14%.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) on February 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.8105, soaring 5.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9399 and dropped to $0.78 before settling in for the closing price of $0.84. Within the past 52 weeks, ASTI’s price has moved between $0.81 and $18.01.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -19.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -450.70%. With a float of $17.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.16 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 51 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -329.22, operating margin of -1446.28, and the pretax margin is -987.19.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Solar industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. is 12.50%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -987.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -450.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.32

Technical Analysis of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI)

The latest stats from [Ascent Solar Technologies Inc., ASTI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.07 million was superior to 0.27 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s (ASTI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 137.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8059, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.5868. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9583. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0291. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1182. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7984, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7093. The third support level lies at $0.6385 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 28.39 million based on 33,931K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 610 K and income totals -6,000 K. The company made 10 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,910 K in sales during its previous quarter.

