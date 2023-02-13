Investors must take note of Atlassian Corporation’s (TEAM) performance last week, which was 1.73%.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) on February 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $169.63, soaring 0.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $176.60 and dropped to $169.60 before settling in for the closing price of $171.15. Within the past 52 weeks, TEAM’s price has moved between $113.86 and $352.92.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 34.90% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 13.10%. With a float of $146.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $255.17 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8813 employees.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Atlassian Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 82.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 1,508,998. In this transaction Co-CEO, Co-Founder of this company sold 8,614 shares at a rate of $175.18, taking the stock ownership to the 301,490 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 09, when Company’s Co-CEO, Co-Founder sold 8,614 for $175.18, making the entire transaction worth $1,508,994. This insider now owns 301,490 shares in total.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.27) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 28.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) saw its 5-day average volume 2.39 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.06.

During the past 100 days, Atlassian Corporation’s (TEAM) raw stochastic average was set at 44.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $145.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $189.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $176.02 in the near term. At $179.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $183.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $169.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $165.81. The third support level lies at $162.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 43.86 billion based on 256,287K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,803 M and income totals -614,120 K. The company made 872,700 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -205,030 K in sales during its previous quarter.