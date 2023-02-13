Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 6,608 K

Company News

A new trading day began on February 10, 2023, with IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) stock priced at $0.46, up 4.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.49 and dropped to $0.417 before settling in for the closing price of $0.46. IRNT’s price has ranged from $0.19 to $7.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -362.70%. With a float of $79.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.35 million.

In an organization with 316 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.93, operating margin of -834.15, and the pretax margin is -879.26.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of IronNet Inc. is 12.40%, while institutional ownership is 29.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 03, was worth 6,624. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 9,741 shares at a rate of $0.68, taking the stock ownership to the 920,431 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 06, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 9,220 for $0.62, making the entire transaction worth $5,716. This insider now owns 930,172 shares in total.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 7/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.2 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -880.94 while generating a return on equity of -265.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -362.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are IronNet Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.66

Technical Analysis of IronNet Inc. (IRNT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.72 million. That was better than the volume of 3.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, IronNet Inc.’s (IRNT) raw stochastic average was set at 30.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 169.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 148.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3410, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4623. However, in the short run, IronNet Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5117. Second resistance stands at $0.5373. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5847. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4387, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3913. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3657.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 48.10 million, the company has a total of 103,708K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 27,540 K while annual income is -242,650 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,608 K while its latest quarter income was -28,415 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

$2.12M in average volume shows that Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) is heading in the right direction

Sana Meer -
Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) on February 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.45, plunging -3.45% from the previous trading...
Read more

$5.34M in average volume shows that Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
February 10, 2023, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) trading session started at the price of $112.25, that was -5.28% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) posted a -23.51% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Steve Mayer -
On February 10, 2023, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) opened at $4.48, lower -12.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.