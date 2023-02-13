Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) is -5.40% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On February 10, 2023, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) opened at $11.28, lower -0.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.39 and dropped to $11.13 before settling in for the closing price of $11.20. Price fluctuations for IRWD have ranged from $9.73 to $12.95 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 8.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 386.30% at the time writing. With a float of $150.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.07 million.

In an organization with 219 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.63, operating margin of +56.12, and the pretax margin is +48.50.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 05, was worth 1,339,311. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 110,962 shares at a rate of $12.07, taking the stock ownership to the 712,440 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s SVP, Chief Operating Officer sold 27,000 for $12.39, making the entire transaction worth $334,530. This insider now owns 348,736 shares in total.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.29) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +127.72 while generating a return on equity of 158.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 386.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 25.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.79 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.99 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (IRWD) raw stochastic average was set at 49.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.43. However, in the short run, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.33. Second resistance stands at $11.49. The third major resistance level sits at $11.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.97. The third support level lies at $10.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) Key Stats

There are currently 153,395K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.72 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 413,750 K according to its annual income of 528,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 108,640 K and its income totaled 50,320 K.