Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -8.11% last month.

Company News

On February 10, 2023, Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) opened at $4.26, lower -1.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.28 and dropped to $4.14 before settling in for the closing price of $4.25. Price fluctuations for KGC have ranged from $3.00 to $6.34 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 1.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -82.10% at the time writing. With a float of $1.25 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.30 billion.

In an organization with 8970 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.22, operating margin of +18.66, and the pretax margin is +12.59.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kinross Gold Corporation is 0.25%, while institutional ownership is 69.90%.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +5.93 while generating a return on equity of 3.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 11.84 million. That was inferior than the volume of 14.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Kinross Gold Corporation’s (KGC) raw stochastic average was set at 58.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.97. However, in the short run, Kinross Gold Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.27. Second resistance stands at $4.34. The third major resistance level sits at $4.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.06. The third support level lies at $3.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) Key Stats

There are currently 1,221,891K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.35 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,729 M according to its annual income of 221,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 856,500 K and its income totaled 64,900 K.

