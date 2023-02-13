KMI (Kinder Morgan Inc.) climbed 2.06 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on February 10, 2023, with Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) stock price up 2.06% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $17.99. KMI’s price has ranged from $15.77 to $20.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 43.70%. With a float of $1.98 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.25 billion.

The firm has a total of 10525 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Kinder Morgan Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 63.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 25, was worth 27,660. In this transaction V.P. (President, Terminals) of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $18.44, taking the stock ownership to the 19,719 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 27, when Company’s V.P. (President, Terminals) sold 1,500 for $18.18, making the entire transaction worth $27,268. This insider now owns 21,219 shares in total.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.25 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.40% during the next five years compared to 32.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kinder Morgan Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Kinder Morgan Inc., KMI], we can find that recorded value of 11.23 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 13.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Kinder Morgan Inc.’s (KMI) raw stochastic average was set at 69.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.57. The third major resistance level sits at $18.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.85.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 40.72 billion, the company has a total of 2,248,003K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,200 M while annual income is 2,548 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,579 M while its latest quarter income was 670,000 K.