Last month’s performance of -2.02% for Unilever PLC (UL) is certainly impressive

On February 10, 2023, Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) opened at $49.92, higher 0.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.06 and dropped to $49.77 before settling in for the closing price of $49.85. Price fluctuations for UL have ranged from $42.44 to $53.51 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales slided by -0.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.20% at the time writing. With a float of $2.52 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.56 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 148000 workers is very important to gauge.

Unilever PLC (UL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Unilever PLC is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 10.90%.

Unilever PLC (UL) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +12.72 while generating a return on equity of 41.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.90% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Unilever PLC (UL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.43

Technical Analysis of Unilever PLC (UL)

The latest stats from [Unilever PLC, UL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.64 million was inferior to 1.84 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Unilever PLC’s (UL) raw stochastic average was set at 81.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 16.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $50.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $50.21. The third major resistance level sits at $50.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.63. The third support level lies at $49.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Key Stats

There are currently 2,532,050K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 125.44 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 62,047 M according to its annual income of 7,157 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,819 M and its income totaled 955,000 K.