Last month’s performance of 2.87% for Citigroup Inc. (C) is certainly impressive

On February 10, 2023, Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) opened at $49.82, higher 0.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.19 and dropped to $49.15 before settling in for the closing price of $49.98. Price fluctuations for C have ranged from $40.01 to $69.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -2.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 114.40% at the time writing. With a float of $1.93 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.94 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 238000 employees.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Citigroup Inc. is 0.17%, while institutional ownership is 73.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 167,270,478. In this transaction See General Remark. of this company sold 4,614,358 shares at a rate of $36.25, taking the stock ownership to the 15,318 shares.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.42) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +14.84 while generating a return on equity of 7.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.15% during the next five years compared to 16.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Citigroup Inc. (C). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.11, a number that is poised to hit 1.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citigroup Inc. (C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) saw its 5-day average volume 15.41 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 18.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, Citigroup Inc.’s (C) raw stochastic average was set at 76.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.27. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $50.48 in the near term. At $50.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $51.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.78. The third support level lies at $48.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Key Stats

There are currently 1,936,853K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 96.80 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 101,078 M according to its annual income of 14,845 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 30,444 M and its income totaled 2,513 M.