Last month’s performance of -8.26% for Agora Inc. (API) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on February 10, 2023, with Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) stock priced at $4.37, down -11.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.50 and dropped to $3.96 before settling in for the closing price of $4.54. API’s price has ranged from $2.49 to $12.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 72.60%. With a float of $95.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.14 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1311 employees.

Agora Inc. (API) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Agora Inc. is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 48.90%.

Agora Inc. (API) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.27 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Agora Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agora Inc. (API)

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) saw its 5-day average volume 0.85 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Agora Inc.’s (API) raw stochastic average was set at 63.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.35 in the near term. At $4.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.61. The third support level lies at $3.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 526.20 million, the company has a total of 105,870K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 167,980 K while annual income is -72,360 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 40,990 K while its latest quarter income was -27,700 K.