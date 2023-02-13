Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) to new highs

A new trading day began on February 10, 2023, with Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) stock priced at $10.11, up 22.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.46 and dropped to $9.4157 before settling in for the closing price of $10.25. CETX’s price has ranged from $3.15 to $26.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -16.10% over the last five years. With a float of $0.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $0.75 million.

The firm has a total of 385 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.97, operating margin of -26.96, and the pretax margin is -26.85.

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Conglomerates Industry. The insider ownership of Cemtrex Inc. is 10.85%, while institutional ownership is 2.70%.

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -25.90 while generating a return on equity of -71.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cemtrex Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -18.74, a number that is poised to hit -1.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cemtrex Inc. (CETX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cemtrex Inc., CETX], we can find that recorded value of 0.43 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.78.

During the past 100 days, Cemtrex Inc.’s (CETX) raw stochastic average was set at 83.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 254.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 154.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.20. The third major resistance level sits at $19.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.81.

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.06 million, the company has a total of 794K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 50,270 K while annual income is -13,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,240 K while its latest quarter income was -3,140 K.