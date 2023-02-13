Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) to new highs

A new trading day began on February 10, 2023, with Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) stock priced at $0.50, up 0.39% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.50 and dropped to $0.4753 before settling in for the closing price of $0.49. HYMC’s price has ranged from $0.28 to $3.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 62.40%. With a float of $155.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $199.21 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 95 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -47.87, operating margin of -73.35, and the pretax margin is -81.36.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 28.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 317,640. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 600,000 shares at a rate of $0.53, taking the stock ownership to the 13,646,677 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 400,000 for $0.57, making the entire transaction worth $229,280. This insider now owns 14,246,677 shares in total.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -79.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.29 million, its volume of 3.28 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (HYMC) raw stochastic average was set at 11.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5719, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8666. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5016 in the near term. At $0.5132, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5263. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4769, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4638. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4522.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 97.52 million, the company has a total of 199,771K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 110,730 K while annual income is -88,560 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,760 K while its latest quarter income was -15,850 K.