Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) to new highs

On February 10, 2023, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) opened at $25.60, higher 3.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.46 and dropped to $25.20 before settling in for the closing price of $25.55. Price fluctuations for BTU have ranged from $14.34 to $33.29 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -6.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 115.80% at the time writing. With a float of $142.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.47, operating margin of +14.03, and the pretax margin is +10.66.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Thermal Coal industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Peabody Energy Corporation is 1.02%, while institutional ownership is 87.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 05, was worth 285,084. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company sold 10,766 shares at a rate of $26.48, taking the stock ownership to the 46,039 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 05, when Company’s CAO and Corporate Secretary sold 4,405 for $26.48, making the entire transaction worth $116,644. This insider now owns 51,358 shares in total.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $3.17) by -$0.63. This company achieved a net margin of +9.68 while generating a return on equity of 24.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 115.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.80, a number that is poised to hit 2.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

Looking closely at Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU), its last 5-days average volume was 6.03 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.40.

During the past 100 days, Peabody Energy Corporation’s (BTU) raw stochastic average was set at 51.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.94. However, in the short run, Peabody Energy Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.83. Second resistance stands at $27.28. The third major resistance level sits at $28.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.31.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Key Stats

There are currently 143,900K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.68 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,318 M according to its annual income of 360,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,343 M and its income totaled 375,100 K.