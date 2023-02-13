Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing United States Steel Corporation (X) to new highs

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) kicked off on February 10, 2023, at the price of $27.50, down -0.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.99 and dropped to $27.14 before settling in for the closing price of $28.10. Over the past 52 weeks, X has traded in a range of $16.41-$39.25.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 11.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -38.80%. With a float of $223.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $232.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 22740 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.89, operating margin of +14.05, and the pretax margin is +15.46.

United States Steel Corporation (X) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Steel Industry. The insider ownership of United States Steel Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 1,377,975. In this transaction SVP & Chief Mfg Officer – NAFR of this company sold 55,119 shares at a rate of $25.00, taking the stock ownership to the 85,801 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 29, when Company’s VP, Controller & CAO sold 3,505 for $33.00, making the entire transaction worth $115,665. This insider now owns 23,913 shares in total.

United States Steel Corporation (X) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.93) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +11.97 while generating a return on equity of 26.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 39.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at United States Steel Corporation’s (X) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United States Steel Corporation (X)

Looking closely at United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X), its last 5-days average volume was 7.72 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 6.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, United States Steel Corporation’s (X) raw stochastic average was set at 74.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.45. However, in the short run, United States Steel Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.25. Second resistance stands at $28.54. The third major resistance level sits at $29.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $26.55.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.37 billion has total of 226,604K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 21,065 M in contrast with the sum of 2,524 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,338 M and last quarter income was 174,000 K.