Lilium N.V. (LILM) last year’s performance of -77.67% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On February 10, 2023, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) opened at $1.19, lower -1.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.20 and dropped to $1.14 before settling in for the closing price of $1.19. Price fluctuations for LILM have ranged from $1.09 to $5.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 56.90% at the time writing. With a float of $40.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $287.03 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 964 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13702.13, operating margin of -616925.53, and the pretax margin is -871231.91.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lilium N.V. is 84.55%, while institutional ownership is 19.85%.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -874544.68 while generating a return on equity of -246.30.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Looking closely at Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.36 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Lilium N.V.’s (LILM) raw stochastic average was set at 6.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2593, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1191. However, in the short run, Lilium N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2000. Second resistance stands at $1.2300. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1100. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0800.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Key Stats

There are currently 288,457K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 335.82 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 60 K according to its annual income of -486,290 K.

