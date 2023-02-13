NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) is expecting -11.06% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) kicked off on February 10, 2023, at the price of $4.53, up 38.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.60 and dropped to $4.40 before settling in for the closing price of $4.38. Over the past 52 weeks, NAOV has traded in a range of $4.25-$27.20.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 49.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -35.10%. With a float of $1.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 12 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.43, operating margin of -335.28, and the pretax margin is -840.71.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of NanoVibronix Inc. is 0.63%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 05, was worth 12,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $0.25, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s Director bought 40,000 for $0.60, making the entire transaction worth $23,828. This insider now owns 75,000 shares in total.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2019, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -842.60 while generating a return on equity of -328.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NanoVibronix Inc.’s (NAOV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22

Technical Analysis of NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.15 million, its volume of 0.77 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, NanoVibronix Inc.’s (NAOV) raw stochastic average was set at 20.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 187.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 188.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.63 in the near term. At $9.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.23.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.20 million has total of 1,400K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,700 K in contrast with the sum of -14,280 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 100 K and last quarter income was -960 K.