NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) is -29.49% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) kicked off on February 10, 2023, at the price of $0.7499, down -8.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.76 and dropped to $0.7029 before settling in for the closing price of $0.79. Over the past 52 weeks, NRBO has traded in a range of $0.55-$63.85.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 63.90%. With a float of $6.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.97 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5 workers is very important to gauge.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.30%.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$4.8 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$5.4) by $0.6. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NRBO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.64 and is forecasted to reach -11.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO)

The latest stats from [NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., NRBO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.99 million was inferior to 1.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NRBO) raw stochastic average was set at 0.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 210.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0118, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.4558. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7560. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7866. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8131. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6989, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6724. The third support level lies at $0.6418 if the price breaches the second support level.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.01 million has total of 6,503K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -15,280 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -3,113 K.