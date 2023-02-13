No matter how cynical the overall market is, Altimmune Inc. (ALT) performance over the last week is recorded -11.41%

A new trading day began on February 10, 2023, with Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) stock priced at $14.03, down -4.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.06 and dropped to $13.32 before settling in for the closing price of $14.03. ALT’s price has ranged from $3.83 to $23.49 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 6.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -22.90%. With a float of $48.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.29 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 47 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.50, operating margin of -1937.35, and the pretax margin is -2201.43.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Altimmune Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 94.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 300,268. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $15.01, taking the stock ownership to the 8,498 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 31, when Company’s President and CEO sold 20,000 for $20.02, making the entire transaction worth $400,322. This insider now owns 236,797 shares in total.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.42 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2201.43 while generating a return on equity of -45.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Altimmune Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 13.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 209.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altimmune Inc. (ALT)

Looking closely at Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.95 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, Altimmune Inc.’s (ALT) raw stochastic average was set at 57.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.76. However, in the short run, Altimmune Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.89. Second resistance stands at $14.34. The third major resistance level sits at $14.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.86. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.41.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 689.76 million, the company has a total of 49,159K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,410 K while annual income is -97,090 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -23,520 K.