No matter how cynical the overall market is American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) performance over the last week is recorded -5.58%

February 10, 2023, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) trading session started at the price of $15.36, that was 0.26% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.79 and dropped to $15.26 before settling in for the closing price of $15.54. A 52-week range for AEO has been $9.46 – $24.50.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 6.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 261.60%. With a float of $175.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $186.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.51, operating margin of +12.12, and the pretax margin is +11.15.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 08, was worth 537,936. In this transaction EVP, Chief Operations Officer of this company sold 33,642 shares at a rate of $15.99, taking the stock ownership to the 171,973 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s Global Brand President-aerie sold 70,214 for $16.88, making the entire transaction worth $1,184,861. This insider now owns 140,545 shares in total.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 7/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.13) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +8.37 while generating a return on equity of 33.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 261.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -13.50% during the next five years compared to 11.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.76 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s (AEO) raw stochastic average was set at 80.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.83 in the near term. At $16.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.77.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Key Stats

There are 187,334K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.91 billion. As of now, sales total 5,011 M while income totals 419,630 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,241 M while its last quarter net income were 81,270 K.