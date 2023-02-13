No matter how cynical the overall market is, Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) performance over the last week is recorded -15.15%

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) kicked off on February 10, 2023, at the price of $1.60, up 6.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.715 and dropped to $1.53 before settling in for the closing price of $1.58. Over the past 52 weeks, AUR has traded in a range of $1.10-$6.54.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -212.10%. With a float of $331.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.15 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1600 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Aurora Innovation Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 40.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03, was worth 194,511. In this transaction Director of this company sold 93,304 shares at a rate of $2.08, taking the stock ownership to the 2,244,235 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s Director sold 49,563 for $2.05, making the entire transaction worth $101,609. This insider now owns 253,497 shares in total.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -915.28 while generating a return on equity of -45.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -212.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aurora Innovation Inc.’s (AUR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 16.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.31 million, its volume of 2.15 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Aurora Innovation Inc.’s (AUR) raw stochastic average was set at 32.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4104, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2526. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7533 in the near term. At $1.8267, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9383. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5683, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4567. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3833.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.84 billion has total of 1,164,254K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 82,540 K in contrast with the sum of -755,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,900 K and last quarter income was -198,190 K.