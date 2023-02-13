Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

No matter how cynical the overall market is, DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) performance over the last week is recorded -14.20%

Markets

On February 10, 2023, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) opened at $1.57, lower -6.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.60 and dropped to $1.4988 before settling in for the closing price of $1.62. Price fluctuations for DOYU have ranged from $0.90 to $2.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 63.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -221.60% at the time writing. With a float of $317.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $319.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2155 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.89, operating margin of -7.95, and the pretax margin is -6.60.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -6.35 while generating a return on equity of -8.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -221.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.31% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17 and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

Looking closely at DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU), its last 5-days average volume was 1.56 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, DouYu International Holdings Limited’s (DOYU) raw stochastic average was set at 50.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5518, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3209. However, in the short run, DouYu International Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5737. Second resistance stands at $1.6375. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6749. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4725, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4351. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3713.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Key Stats

There are currently 317,484K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 514.31 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,438 M according to its annual income of -91,310 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 252,810 K and its income totaled -420 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

-48.16% percent quarterly performance for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) is not indicative of the underlying story

Sana Meer -
Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) on February 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.115, plunging -0.91% from the previous...
Read more

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) is 0.46% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Steve Mayer -
February 10, 2023, Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) trading session started at the price of $136.145, that was -3.95% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) performance over the last week is recorded -5.46%

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on February 10, 2023, with Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) stock priced at $11.41, up 3.16% from...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.