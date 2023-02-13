No matter how cynical the overall market is Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) performance over the last week is recorded 4.85%

On February 10, 2023, Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) opened at $9.91, lower -0.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.92 and dropped to $9.485 before settling in for the closing price of $9.76. Price fluctuations for GOGL have ranged from $7.24 to $16.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 36.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 384.30% at the time writing. With a float of $122.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.89 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 37 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.90, operating margin of +42.39, and the pretax margin is +43.85.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Golden Ocean Group Limited is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 31.50%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $6.19) by $1.3. This company achieved a net margin of +43.82 while generating a return on equity of 31.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 384.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.71 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Golden Ocean Group Limited’s (GOGL) raw stochastic average was set at 92.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.94 in the near term. At $10.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.07.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Key Stats

There are currently 143,330K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.96 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,203 M according to its annual income of 527,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 282,050 K and its income totaled 104,570 K.