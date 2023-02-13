No matter how cynical the overall market is Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) performance over the last week is recorded 7.27%

February 10, 2023, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) trading session started at the price of $122.58, that was 5.01% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $127.08 and dropped to $122.58 before settling in for the closing price of $120.74. A 52-week range for MPC has been $72.75 – $136.46.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 13.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 111.90%. With a float of $449.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $491.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 17700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.70, operating margin of +11.13, and the pretax margin is +11.54.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Marathon Petroleum Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 946,116. In this transaction Ex VP, Refining of this company sold 7,477 shares at a rate of $126.54, taking the stock ownership to the 16,762 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s SVP Log & Storage, MPLX GP LLC sold 12,053 for $121.65, making the entire transaction worth $1,466,211. This insider now owns 14,660 shares in total.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $8.04) by $2.57. This company achieved a net margin of +8.14 while generating a return on equity of 47.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 111.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 22.77, a number that is poised to hit 5.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

The latest stats from [Marathon Petroleum Corporation, MPC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.76 million was superior to 3.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.62.

During the past 100 days, Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (MPC) raw stochastic average was set at 79.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $118.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $104.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $128.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $129.98. The third major resistance level sits at $132.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $123.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $120.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $119.39.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) Key Stats

There are 468,661K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 54.82 billion. As of now, sales total 177,453 M while income totals 14,516 M. Its latest quarter income was 39,813 M while its last quarter net income were 3,321 M.