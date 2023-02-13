No matter how cynical the overall market is, Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) performance over the last week is recorded -0.41%

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) on February 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $32.57, soaring 3.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.30 and dropped to $32.40 before settling in for the closing price of $33.06. Within the past 52 weeks, QTWO’s price has moved between $20.93 and $67.77.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 27.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 24.40%. With a float of $55.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.36 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2024 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.53, operating margin of -14.70, and the pretax margin is -22.28.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 77,684. In this transaction Chief Banking Officer of this company sold 2,874 shares at a rate of $27.03, taking the stock ownership to the 106,029 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,202 for $27.03, making the entire transaction worth $32,490. This insider now owns 87,678 shares in total.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -22.61 while generating a return on equity of -18.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.40% during the next five years compared to -16.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 102.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.39 million, its volume of 0.39 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.46.

During the past 100 days, Q2 Holdings Inc.’s (QTWO) raw stochastic average was set at 79.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $34.90 in the near term. At $35.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $36.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $31.10.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.90 billion based on 57,517K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 498,720 K and income totals -112,750 K. The company made 144,750 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -27,790 K in sales during its previous quarter.