No matter how cynical the overall market is, Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) performance over the last week is recorded 4.07%

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) kicked off on February 10, 2023, at the price of $61.42, down -1.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.02 and dropped to $60.24 before settling in for the closing price of $62.14. Over the past 52 weeks, YUMC has traded in a range of $33.55-$63.06.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 6.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 17.00%. With a float of $401.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $420.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 147000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.91, operating margin of +8.37, and the pretax margin is +7.18.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Yum China Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 84.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 347,435. In this transaction Chief Customer Officer of this company sold 6,317 shares at a rate of $55.00, taking the stock ownership to the 45,698 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Chief People Officer sold 2,298 for $52.80, making the entire transaction worth $121,334. This insider now owns 8,654 shares in total.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +4.62 while generating a return on equity of 6.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.81% during the next five years compared to 11.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Yum China Holdings Inc.’s (YUMC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 838.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)

Looking closely at Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC), its last 5-days average volume was 2.6 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.96.

During the past 100 days, Yum China Holdings Inc.’s (YUMC) raw stochastic average was set at 92.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.25. However, in the short run, Yum China Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $62.05. Second resistance stands at $62.92. The third major resistance level sits at $63.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $58.49.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 26.00 billion has total of 418,427K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,853 M in contrast with the sum of 990,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,685 M and last quarter income was 206,000 K.