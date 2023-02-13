Now that Credicorp Ltd.’s volume has hit 1.5 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On February 10, 2023, Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) trading session started at the price of $132.22, that was -7.29% drop from the session before, before settling in for the closing price of $137.10. A 52-week range for BAP has been $113.21 – $182.11.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 1.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 932.60%. With a float of $51.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.53 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 35733 workers is very important to gauge.

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Credicorp Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Credicorp Ltd. is 36.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.40%.

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $14.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $14.31) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +18.51 while generating a return on equity of 13.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 14.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 932.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.75% during the next five years compared to 0.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 103.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 15.03, a number that is poised to hit 16.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 70.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)

The latest stats from [Credicorp Ltd., BAP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.55 million was superior to 0.45 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.81.

During the past 100 days, Credicorp Ltd.’s (BAP) raw stochastic average was set at 21.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $140.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $135.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $132.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $138.03. The third major resistance level sits at $141.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $123.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $119.39. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $113.93.

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) Key Stats

There are 79,533K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.90 billion. As of now, sales total 4,407 M while income totals 923,390 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,358 M while its last quarter net income were 321,700 K.