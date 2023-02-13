Now that DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 1.05 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

February 10, 2023, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) trading session started at the price of $28.46, that was -4.92% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.06 and dropped to $27.37 before settling in for the closing price of $29.06. A 52-week range for DOCN has been $23.38 – $66.28.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 57.40%. With a float of $68.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.56 million.

In an organization with 786 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.19, operating margin of -3.24, and the pretax margin is -4.25.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 54.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 512,400. In this transaction Chief People Officer of this company sold 17,500 shares at a rate of $29.28, taking the stock ownership to the 155,054 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 1,773 for $31.60, making the entire transaction worth $56,027. This insider now owns 85,916 shares in total.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.23) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -4.55 while generating a return on equity of -7.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.08 million. That was better than the volume of 1.07 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.89.

During the past 100 days, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s (DOCN) raw stochastic average was set at 21.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.75. However, in the short run, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.67. Second resistance stands at $29.71. The third major resistance level sits at $30.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.29.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Key Stats

There are 96,297K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.80 billion. As of now, sales total 428,560 K while income totals -19,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 152,120 K while its last quarter net income were 10,100 K.