Now that Lincoln National Corporation’s volume has hit 3.94 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) kicked off on February 10, 2023, at the price of $33.99, down -1.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.125 and dropped to $33.39 before settling in for the closing price of $34.30. Over the past 52 weeks, LNC has traded in a range of $28.61-$76.40.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 7.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 230.00%. With a float of $153.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $169.71 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10848 employees.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of Lincoln National Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 46,185. In this transaction EVP, President LFD of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $30.79, taking the stock ownership to the 20,336 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s Director bought 3,000 for $37.41, making the entire transaction worth $112,230. This insider now owns 4,000 shares in total.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.21) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -11.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 230.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.30% during the next five years compared to 9.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lincoln National Corporation’s (LNC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -13.17, a number that is poised to hit 1.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) saw its 5-day average volume 4.17 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.33.

During the past 100 days, Lincoln National Corporation’s (LNC) raw stochastic average was set at 20.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $34.16 in the near term. At $34.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.69.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.80 billion has total of 169,215K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 19,230 M in contrast with the sum of 1,405 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,798 M and last quarter income was -2,574 M.