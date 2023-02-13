Now that Lufax Holding Ltd’s volume has hit 15.72 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) on February 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.64, plunging -6.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.651 and dropped to $2.51 before settling in for the closing price of $2.73. Within the past 52 weeks, LU’s price has moved between $1.26 and $7.05.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 12.60%. With a float of $2.19 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.29 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 92380 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.64, operating margin of +34.57, and the pretax margin is +32.80.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lufax Holding Ltd is 0.57%, while institutional ownership is 16.60%.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.23) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +23.52 while generating a return on equity of 19.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Trading Performance Indicators

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

The latest stats from [Lufax Holding Ltd, LU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 16.63 million was inferior to 20.66 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Lufax Holding Ltd’s (LU) raw stochastic average was set at 55.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.71. The third major resistance level sits at $2.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.35.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.25 billion based on 2,285,813K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,584 M and income totals 2,605 M. The company made 1,855 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 186,510 K in sales during its previous quarter.