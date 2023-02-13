Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) average volume reaches $4.89M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On February 10, 2023, Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) opened at $102.17, higher 0.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $102.49 and dropped to $100.98 before settling in for the closing price of $102.02. Price fluctuations for PM have ranged from $82.85 to $112.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.00% at the time writing. With a float of $1.55 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.55 billion.

The firm has a total of 79800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.84, operating margin of +39.17, and the pretax margin is +36.90.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Tobacco industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Philip Morris International Inc. is 0.13%, while institutional ownership is 77.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 3,248,338. In this transaction Pres., European Union Region of this company sold 29,941 shares at a rate of $108.49, taking the stock ownership to the 178,160 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 18, when Company’s Pr.Combusibles&GlobalComb.Mktg sold 12,000 for $111.70, making the entire transaction worth $1,340,400. This insider now owns 75,178 shares in total.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.36) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +28.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.50% during the next five years compared to 5.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Philip Morris International Inc. (PM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.81, a number that is poised to hit 1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Philip Morris International Inc., PM], we can find that recorded value of 3.7 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.65.

During the past 100 days, Philip Morris International Inc.’s (PM) raw stochastic average was set at 85.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $102.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $97.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $102.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $103.45. The third major resistance level sits at $104.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $101.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $100.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $99.89.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) Key Stats

There are currently 1,550,202K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 158.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 31,405 M according to its annual income of 9,109 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,032 M and its income totaled 2,087 M.