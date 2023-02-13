PPL (PPL Corporation) climbed 2.14 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On February 10, 2023, PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) opened at $28.11, higher 2.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.68 and dropped to $28.015 before settling in for the closing price of $28.06. Price fluctuations for PPL have ranged from $23.47 to $31.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Utilities Sector giant was -5.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -97.20% at the time writing. With a float of $735.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $736.25 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5607 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.20, operating margin of +24.62, and the pretax margin is +9.01.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PPL Corporation is 0.11%, while institutional ownership is 72.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 24, was worth 18,787. In this transaction President of a PPL Subsidiary of this company sold 719 shares at a rate of $26.13, taking the stock ownership to the 34,606 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s President of a PPL Subsidiary sold 29,080 for $30.00, making the entire transaction worth $872,400. This insider now owns 34,606 shares in total.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.3) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +0.31 while generating a return on equity of 0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -97.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.21% during the next five years compared to -61.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PPL Corporation (PPL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PPL Corporation (PPL)

Looking closely at PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), its last 5-days average volume was 3.26 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, PPL Corporation’s (PPL) raw stochastic average was set at 62.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.36. However, in the short run, PPL Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.89. Second resistance stands at $29.12. The third major resistance level sits at $29.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.56.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) Key Stats

There are currently 736,318K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.66 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,783 M according to its annual income of -1,480 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,134 M and its income totaled 174,000 K.