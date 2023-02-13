Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) with a beta value of 1.40 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on February 10, 2023, with Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) stock priced at $0.5373, down -15.51% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5373 and dropped to $0.433 before settling in for the closing price of $0.53. POAI’s price has ranged from $0.21 to $1.10 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 25.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 83.80%. With a float of $75.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 30 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.27, operating margin of -885.23, and the pretax margin is -1430.22.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Predictive Oncology Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 5.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 2,460. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,000 shares at a rate of $0.41, taking the stock ownership to the 120,513 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 8,795 for $0.57, making the entire transaction worth $5,001. This insider now owns 71,265 shares in total.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1383.65 while generating a return on equity of -91.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Predictive Oncology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 26.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37 and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI)

Looking closely at Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.96 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Predictive Oncology Inc.’s (POAI) raw stochastic average was set at 51.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 134.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 98.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4317, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4093. However, in the short run, Predictive Oncology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5124. Second resistance stands at $0.5770. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4081, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3684. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3038.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 41.68 million, the company has a total of 78,753K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,420 K while annual income is -19,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 460 K while its latest quarter income was -4,060 K.