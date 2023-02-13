Recent developments with Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.09 cents.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) kicked off on February 10, 2023, at the price of $0.3005, up 12.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.34 and dropped to $0.2815 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. Over the past 52 weeks, RKDA has traded in a range of $0.20-$2.66.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 16.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -47.40%. With a float of $22.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.55 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 58 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -28.44, operating margin of -411.58, and the pretax margin is -237.94.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. The insider ownership of Arcadia Biosciences Inc. is 7.22%, while institutional ownership is 13.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 161. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 700 shares at a rate of $0.23, taking the stock ownership to the 2,800 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 700 for $0.70, making the entire transaction worth $490. This insider now owns 5,088 shares in total.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.3) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -216.22 while generating a return on equity of -49.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.96% during the next five years compared to 40.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s (RKDA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.6 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s (RKDA) raw stochastic average was set at 25.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 98.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3145, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6825. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3578 in the near term. At $0.3782, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4163. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2993, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2612. The third support level lies at $0.2408 if the price breaches the second support level.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.41 million has total of 24,643K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,780 K in contrast with the sum of -14,660 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,880 K and last quarter income was -2,870 K.