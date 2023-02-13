Sunrun Inc. (RUN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -14.84%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) kicked off on February 10, 2023, at the price of $22.65, down -0.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.682 and dropped to $22.31 before settling in for the closing price of $23.03. Over the past 52 weeks, RUN has traded in a range of $16.80-$39.13.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 27.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 68.80%. With a float of $204.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $212.70 million.

In an organization with 11383 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.34, operating margin of -40.08, and the pretax margin is -60.33.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Sunrun Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 92.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 06, was worth 4,381. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 199 shares at a rate of $22.02, taking the stock ownership to the 148,149 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 06, when Company’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 178 for $22.08, making the entire transaction worth $3,930. This insider now owns 154,358 shares in total.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -4.93 while generating a return on equity of -1.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sunrun Inc.’s (RUN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.54 million. That was better than the volume of 6.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.78.

During the past 100 days, Sunrun Inc.’s (RUN) raw stochastic average was set at 23.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.19. However, in the short run, Sunrun Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.66. Second resistance stands at $24.36. The third major resistance level sits at $25.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.61. The third support level lies at $20.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.91 billion has total of 213,104K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,610 M in contrast with the sum of -79,420 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 631,910 K and last quarter income was 210,560 K.