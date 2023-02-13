Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) with a beta value of 1.06 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) on Friday plunged -4.15% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $30.57. Within the past 52 weeks, TDOC’s price has moved between $21.60 and $79.90.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 75.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 49.00%. With a float of $160.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.73 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5100 employees.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Teladoc Health Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03, was worth 47,722. In this transaction CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $31.82, taking the stock ownership to the 74,317 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER sold 1,500 for $33.21, making the entire transaction worth $49,815. This insider now owns 74,317 shares in total.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.57) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -61.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC)

Looking closely at Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), its last 5-days average volume was 3.61 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.79.

During the past 100 days, Teladoc Health Inc.’s (TDOC) raw stochastic average was set at 58.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.15. However, in the short run, Teladoc Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.02. Second resistance stands at $30.75. The third major resistance level sits at $31.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.48.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.95 billion based on 161,927K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,033 M and income totals -428,790 K. The company made 611,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -73,480 K in sales during its previous quarter.