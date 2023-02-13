The Clorox Company (CLX) with a beta value of 0.29 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) on February 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $150.08, soaring 0.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $151.08 and dropped to $149.52 before settling in for the closing price of $150.09. Within the past 52 weeks, CLX’s price has moved between $120.50 and $160.59.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -33.10%. With a float of $122.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.55 million.

The firm has a total of 9000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.05, operating margin of +9.79, and the pretax margin is +8.54.

The Clorox Company (CLX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Household & Personal Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Clorox Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 140,630. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $140.63, taking the stock ownership to the 600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s EVP – Chief Operating Officer sold 585 for $154.83, making the entire transaction worth $90,576. This insider now owns 17,289 shares in total.

The Clorox Company (CLX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.93) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +6.50 while generating a return on equity of 95.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.38% during the next five years compared to -6.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) Trading Performance Indicators

The Clorox Company (CLX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 128.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.51, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Clorox Company (CLX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Clorox Company, CLX], we can find that recorded value of 1.45 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.57.

During the past 100 days, The Clorox Company’s (CLX) raw stochastic average was set at 78.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $145.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $143.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $151.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $151.93. The third major resistance level sits at $152.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $149.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $148.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $148.10.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.54 billion based on 123,525K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,107 M and income totals 462,000 K. The company made 1,715 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 99,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.